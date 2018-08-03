Tyson Lobbyist Shot At Congressional Baseball Practice Back In NWA, Throws First Pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) – Tyson Lobbyist Matt Mika is back in Arkansas for the first time following being shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington D.C. on June 14,2017.

“It’s amazing and by the grace of god I’m back in Northwest Arkansas with all my Tyson team members and family and all the folks that have been reaching out and giving me prayers. By gods grace I’m back out here.” Matt said.

Matt took his talents to the field tonight at the 36th annual Tyson softball tournament in Rogers. The Tyson employee was honored by many and was asked to throw the games first pitch.

“I don’t even know what to say. Thank you to everyone. I’m from Detroit, Michigan but I’ve been working for Tyson for 8 years. The Arkansas community of Northwest Arkansas is just absolutely amazing.”, he said.

He even got a little surprise for an Arkansas Congressman.

“Actually this jersey I’m wearing is from Steve Womack. He got the Razorback team this year to sign the jersey and brought it out to me. So, I grew up a Michigan fan but I’m always going to be a Razorback fan now.”

The softball tournament will end on Sunday night.