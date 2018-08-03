Vigil For Double Murder Victims In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Police continue to search for the person behind the murder of a Fort Smith couple.

With signs of a criminal investigation lingering friends and family gathered for a vigil in the couple's honor Friday (Aug. 3) night.

Johnathan Harris and Brionna Belcher were found shot inside of West Apartments in Fort Smith last Thursday (July 26).

"We have to stop the violence. With guns and everything controlling our lives. It's senseless crimes in America, not just here at home.", said Johnathan Harris' brother at the vigil.

Police say they do not have a suspect at this time, but are following leads to find the killer.

"Having some closure and some grievance over this tragedy, I think it will help the healing process a lot.", a friend of the victims says.

With so many questions left unanswered in this double homicide investigation, family and friends say they're finding comfort in each other to heal and move forward.

"It means a lot for us to get together to unite. We need justice, the families deserve it."