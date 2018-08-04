× 2 Pope County Sheriff Staff Members Arrested For Sexual Assault

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two former Pope County Sheriff’s staff employees are in jail accused of having sexual contact with an inmate at the detention facility.

On Friday (Aug. 3), Pope County Sheriff, Shane Jones, said he had been informed of possible inappropriate sexual contact between a member of the sheriff’s staff and a current inmate being housed at the facility. The sheriff requested for the Russellville Police Department to open an investigation.

Russellville police discovered that a second member of the staff also had inappropriate sexual contact with the same inmate.

As a result of the investigation, Lauren Elliott and Billie Tucker were terminated and placed under arrest.

Both are charged with fourth degree sexual assault. Tucker has an additional charge of introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

Elliott and Tucker have hearings Monday (Aug. 6) morning.

The investigation is ongoing by the Russellville Police Department and the 5th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney.

Sheriff Jones stated, “I am heartbroken by the betrayal of two trusted employees and these actions will not be tolerated.”