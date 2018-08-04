× 65th Annual Decatur BBQ Celebration

DECATUR, Ark. (KFSM) — First there was a 7 a.m. fun run to kick-off the 65th Annual Decatur BBQ Saturday (Aug. 4).

There are activities for everyone to enjoy at the event … arts and crafts booths, food, car show and even a parade.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the day-long celebration wraps with a performance by Mo Pitney and fireworks when the concert is over.

KFSM was part of the action because the station celebrated its 65th year of “covering the news and weather where you live” in July, and it was mentioned on the cake.

The event is organized by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

Decatur has a population of nearly 1,700 residents and is at the intersection of Highways 59 and 102 in Arkansas.