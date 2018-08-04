× ARDOT Asking Residents To Rank Arkansas Highways

ARKANSAS (KTHV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is asking citizens to rank Arkansas highways through a public survey.

Throughout the survey, you will be answering questions pertaining to the conditions of the existing state highway system and suggesting highway improvements that are needed.

If the citizens of Arkansas want better highway conditions and are willing to support a new highway program to generate additional revenue, ARDOT will need additional funding.

ARDOT wants to hear from you. Arkansas citizens can take the quick survey here.