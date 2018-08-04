Experience Has Lincoln Eyeing Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN (KFSM) - Don Harrison is used to taking on one of the best conference's in 4A but 2018 might be the season in which Lincoln has the talent and depth to keep up.

The Wolves return 12 starters and 11 seniors to go along with a talented sophomore group that will get their first shot at high school football this fall.

"We have experienced people coming up," Lincoln senior Cam Brown said. "Playing all last year and everything. I feel like we’re going to do better this year."

"I think we just got to work together," senior Hunter Phelan said. "We’ve got to do better in our team work. We just got to work together."

Having to face teams like Shiloh Christian, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove, all who have reached the 4A semifinals in the past few seasons, Lincoln faces an uphill battle but they are confident they have a shot to make a push at the postseason in 2018.

"Having 11 seniors is huge because they’ve been here," Lincoln coach Don Harrison said. "They’ve been playing this same conference since they were in the seventh grade, they know what to expect, they know how challenging it is and they can get it done."

Caleb Lloyd is back at quarterback after his coach said he had an up-and-down junior season but he's confident for a standout season.

"We’ve got a good sophomore class coming up," Lloyd said. "Our seniors are experienced, they’re ready. They’ve been waiting for this time since sixth grade whenever we were unstoppable. It’s time to go out with a bang right now."