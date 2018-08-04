× Grant County: Manhunt Underway For Man Who Wrecked Out A Stolen Vehicle

GRANT COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for male suspect who is said to have wrecked a stolen vehicle at the South Interchange Saturday (Aug. 4).

According to GCSO, he was last seen on foot moving north on the east side of HWY 167 South B, according to police.

He is said to be wearing a sleeveless gray shirt and dark-colored pants. He is also described as having a bald head.

GCSO is asking residents south of Grant 66 and in general area to keep cars and doors locked.

They are not aware if the suspect has any weapons.

Arkansas Department of Correction dogs have been utilized.