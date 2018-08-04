Humidity Continues To Rise, Storms Return Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southerly winds will slowly increase the next few days, which will do two things.

Boost temperatures a bit into the mid 90s. Boost humidity

We are not expecting the hottest weather of the year or anything like that, but you'll notice it being a bit hotter and a bit muggier the next few days. This is ahead of a slow moving cold front which will eventually spark showers and storms for Arkansas and Oklahoma starting Tuesday.

Heat index values will be well into the 90s for Sunday.

We enter the "muggy" category by Tuesday which dew points in the low 70s.

For Sunday and Monday, there is an isolated shower chance in the afternoon with daytime heating, however better chances in central Arkansas.

Better storm chances for us arrive by Tuesday.

-Matt