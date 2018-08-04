× OHP: At Least 5 Confirmed Dead In Fiery Plane Crash Near Ponca City

A small passenger plane crashed into a soybean field near Ponca City Saturday (Aug. 4), Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm.

OHP says a plane with three adults and two children on board crashed north of Hubbard Road and U Street.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelly says there are confirmed fatalities. OHP said there are at least five fatalities. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The victims have not been identified, pending medical examiner identification. The victims are confirmed to be from Independence, Kansas.