Tax-Free Weekend Underway

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Kids will be starting school in just a few weeks across the area and families in Arkansas and Oklahoma are out today taking advantage of tax-free weekend.

The tax-free weekend began Saturday (Aug. 4) morning in Arkansas and will end Sunday (Aug. 5).

This means shoppers will not have to pay state and local taxes on clothing and shoes that are less than $100.

Other items that are tax exempt are certain school supplies and instructional materials.

Parents who were shopping at Academy Sports and Outdoors said big-ticket items they save the most money on are clothing and shoes.

And although it's busy in stores, shoppers say it's worth it.

"I know the tax here in Fayetteville is 9.75 so they're actually getting a fairly good discount, you're thinking about 10 percent off of everything today they aren't having to pay that tax that they would normally have to pay on everyday items," said Colby Lewie manager of Academy Sports.

Academy employees here at the academy in Fayetteville tell us they prepare for this weekend much like they would Black Friday.

They hired extra employees ahead of time. They will have about triple the staff on duty.