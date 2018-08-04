× WATCH: Dry And Hot Weekend

After a slightly cooler week, temperatures are trending around normal for the beginning of August. Humidity remains low for Saturday, but it starts to increase and become muggy by the end of the weekend. Due to high pressure sitting overhead, we’re staying dry and sunny this weekend. A small chance of a pop-up shower is possible Sunday, but almost everyone will remain rain-free. Better rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon highs:

Humidity is low on Saturday, but begins to increase by the end of the weekend.

Rain chances for the next week: A pop-up shower is possible tomorrow, but the chance is very low. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Sabrina