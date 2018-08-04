× Woman Arrested After Car Sinks In River With 2 Kids Aboard

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car plunged into the Kansas River and the body of her 5-year-old daughter was pulled from the water.

The Lawrence, Kansas, police department says Scharron Renea Dingledine of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on a first degree murder charge related to the girl’s death. She also faces an attempted murder charge stemming from critical injuries to her 1-year-old son, who remains hospitalized.

Police say the children were passengers in the vehicle that sunk Friday (Aug. 3) afternoon in the river in downtown Lawrence. The toddler and the mother were rescued.

The vehicle was pulled from the river by search and recovery crews.