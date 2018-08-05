Back-To-School Free Hair Cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The First United Methodist Church and Care Cuts held a free back to school hair cutting event for kids Sunday (Aug. 5).

With some families having multiple children, hair cuts can become quite costly so the event gave parents a little break while volunteer-stylists did the work.

"By giving them a haircut and making them feel fresh and cool and having something that's updated, it's not a hand-me-down, it's not used, it's quality ... so they [children] really feel great when they go to school," said Youth Ministry Director Brooke Crumpler.

Ten hair stylists within the community volunteered their time and talent -- and those hair cuts were free to families.