FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- With back to school right around the corner Barnes & Noble stores in our area are offering educators a price break.

All year Barnes & Noble offers all educators 20 percent off school supplies, but every Saturday and Sunday during August those same educators will receive 25 percent off books, toys, games and many more items.

The discount applies to all pre-K through 12th grade public and private school teachers and administrators, and home school teachers.