BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) -- One person is dead after a boat capsizes on Norfolk Lake, near Mountain Home, in North-Central Arkansas.

Baxter County officials confirm one person died in the crash and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Both the Corps of Engineers and Arkansas Game and Fish were on scene investigating.

No word at this time on what caused the boat to capsize.