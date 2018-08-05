BREAKING NEWS: Large Structure Fire Off Highway 271 & I-540

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A large structure fire is happening off Highway 271, northeast of the Choctaw Casino, the Fort Smith Fire Department and police are on scene along with other emergency crews.

FSPD reports that the fire is at Altes Sanitation on Highway 271 and I-540, and they are asking for those traveling in the area to use caution and the roads near the intersection are being redirected.

This fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m., and at 9:10 one explosion was heard by the 5NEWS crews.

5NEWS has learned that the Southern Tire Mart at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line may also be impacted, and reporter Allie Lynch spoke with the general manager's wife from the tire shop who said, "no one is inside the building and no one is injured."

We do know every surrounding fire department has been called to the scene.