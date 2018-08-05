Cold Front On The Way, Lots Of Rain This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is slowly moving south across the High Plains and is expected to arrive in Arkansas and Oklahoma by Tuesday. Once it does so, it should stall out for the majority of this week, providing several waves of showers and storms. Cooler weather will also be in the forecast thanks to more clouds and moisture in the atmosphere.

Tuesday will most likely be the rainiest day, but the rain holds on through Friday.

Until then, expect a hot Monday with the slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower.

Forecast totals by the end of the week will be between 1-3 inches.

-Matt