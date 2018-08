FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police only have photos of two women who they say used stolen credit and debit cards.

One woman, wearing a red shirt, possibly a black wig, has several tattoos such as a crown on her left wrist, heart on her right had and two stars on her chest.

The other woman has dirty blond hair pulled in a bun and is wearing a light gray hooded shirt.

If you know these women, or have information on their whereabouts please contact police at 479-587-3520.