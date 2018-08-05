Fundraiser For Coach Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Bentonville community is huddling around high school football coach David Bradley after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On Sunday (Aug. 5), a fundraiser was held at Ron's Hamburgers and Chili of Bentonville in honor of Bradley.

The restaurant donated 50 percent of their sales and students held a car wash in the parking lot.

In July doctors found a tumor the size of a baseball on the right side of Coach Bradley's brain.

Those who know him say he's an inspiration to the kids he coaches and that's why they put this fundraiser together.

"This has been so humbling to see the support. I knew that I knew good people, but there's people that I don`t even know that are out here and it's just so uplifting to see," said Bradley.

All the money raised will go to the coach's medical expenses.

Sports Clips in Bentonville is also donating a portion of their sales to the coach's medical fund.