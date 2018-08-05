Kansas Firefighter, His Two Sons, And Friend Killed In Ponca City Plane Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sycamore Firefighter Nicholas Warner, along with two of his sons, his dad Bill, and friend Tim Valentine all died in the aircraft accident, according to a Facebook post.

The small passenger plane crashed into a soybean field, north of Hubbard Road and U Street, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelly confirmed the fatalities Saturday and OHP said there were at least five fatalities.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

"Our deepest Sympathies go to Brenda, Kaylee, Lisa, Jessica and their entire families and dear friends," was posted on the IRFD's Facebook page.