× Storms Bubbling Up In The River Valley

Click HERE for Interactive Radar.

With daytime heating, hit-or-miss showers and storms are popping up in the eastern River Valley, mainly east of US-71. These will most likely continue until 6-7PM. So far these have stayed under severe criteria.

4:25 RADAR – RIVER VALLEY

4:25 RADAR – NW ARKANSAS

Looking east from Pocola towards Fort Smith, Van Buren, and Alma

-Matt