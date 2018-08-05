× Van Buren Officer Shot And One Man Dead In Early Morning Shooting

VAN BUREN (KFSM)—Early Sunday (Aug.5) morning Van Buren police officers were called to the 2000 block of Granite Circle in Van Buren.

When police arrived they encountered 68-year-old Johnny Fisher.

According to Van Buren Detective Johnathan Wear, Fisher pulled a gun and shot at both officers striking one.

This happened after officers said they asked Fisher to step out of the residence.

Officers returned fire killing Fisher.

Fisher’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab to determine the cause of death.

The Van Buren police officer was treated for his injuries and released.

Both officers have been placed on a paid administrative leave pending the investigation.