× Man Dead, Officer Injured In Van Buren Shooting

VAN BUREN (KFSM)—Early Sunday (Aug.5) morning two Van Buren police officers were called to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 2000 block of Granite Circle in Van Buren.

Van Buren police said Cathy Fisher, Johnny Fishers’ wife, called 911.

Upon arrival, the officers separated the husband and wife and were questioning both as to what happened.

Police said it was at that time that Johnny Fisher brandished two guns inside of the home where he was being questioned.

According to Van Buren Detective Johnathan Wear, the officers asked 68-year-old Johnny Fisher to step out of the home.

Investigators said Fisher used on of the guns and shot at both officers, striking one.

Officers returned fire killing Fisher.

The Van Buren police officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Fisher’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab to determine the cause of death.