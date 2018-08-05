× WATCH: Humidity Returns, Brief Hot Weather

Calm, quiet weather is the story for a few days, then rainy days return by midweek. A few afternoon pop-up showers are possible, though. Southerly winds will bring moisture into the area, increasing humidity and temperatures. For tomorrow, heat indexes will be nearing triple digits. Slightly cooler weather returns by Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. Stormy weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with the cold front. Rain chances linger through the end of the week.

Afternoon highs:

A lot of moisture is brought into the area today, causing muggy weather to return. Humidity stays with us through the beginning of the week.

A few pop up showers are possible in the afternoon for Sunday and Monday, but rain chances increase on Tuesday as a cold front moves through and stays through the end of the week.

-Sabrina