120th Tontitown Grape Festival Kicks Off

TONTITOWN (KFSM) -- A time-honored tradition has returned as the Tontitown Grape Festival begins its 120th year on Tuesday (Aug. 7).

While the festival is famous for their homemade spaghetti dinners the event caters to crowds of all ages with carnival rides, food vendors, games, and live music.

Chairman Joseph Pianalto is hoping everything goes off without a hitch.

"My dad was chairman, I believe my grandpa was chairman at some point, so it's just kind of my turn. I like to say I'm just going with the tradition of the perish.", the chairman said.

Volunteers and workers have spent several hours at the site prepping, including making spaghetti noodles from scratch weeks in advance.

Pianalto says he's excited for this years event, "We've been getting ready for this year since about the end of September early October last year, so it's a big process to make sure all the pieces are in place.".

The 120th Tontitown Grape Festival is August 7-11, 2018. Find a full schedule of events here.

Tontitown police are also making Grape Festival attendees aware of some new changes taking place for this years event.