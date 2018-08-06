× BREAKING NEWS: Highway Explosion In Italy Leaves At Least 20 Injured

MILAN (AP) — The Italian news agency ANSA says at least 20 people have been injured and a bridge partially collapsed after a major explosion on a highway near the northern city of Bologna.

ANSA reported the explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable substances, which exploded upon impact.

Italy’s firefighters tweeted that they’ve sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.

Italian private Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.