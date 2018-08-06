Early Voting Starting For Key Elections In NWA And River Valley

(KFSM) — Early voting for several important elections across our area is kicking off.

Voters can cast their ballots beginning Tuesday (Aug. 7) through Monday (Aug.13).

Voters in the River Valley can cast their early vote for the next mayor of Fort Smith, while voters in Benton County can cast an early ballot for a Siloam Springs primary and a special election happening in Rogers.

Benton county Early Voting Locations:

County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville – 215 E. Central, Suite 217 Bentonville, AR.

County Clerk’s Office in Rogers – 2111 W. Walnut Rogers, AR.

Conty Clerk’s Office in Siloam Springs – 707 S. Lincoln Siloam Springs, AR.

(Early polling hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.)

Sebastian County Early Voting Locations:

Sebastian County Courthouse – 35 South 6th Street Fort Smith, AR. Room G8

Greenwood City Hall – 30 Bell Road Greenwood AR. Council room.

(Early polling hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)