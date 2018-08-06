× Fayetteville Man Sentenced For January Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Thursday (Aug. 3) to 15 years in prison for his role in a January shooting that injured one person.

Jon A. Galyean, 23, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and accomplice to robbery and first-degree battery — all felonies.

Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Galyean to 30 years with 15 year suspended, leaving Galyean to serve 15 years in the state Department of Correction.

Galyean and his co-defendant, Cory Martinez, were arrested after a shooting Jan. 17 near Boxley Avenue.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back told Fayetteville police he was trying to buy a handgun from Galyean and Martinez when they robbed him at gunpoint.

Police said the man had bragged prior to the attempted robbery bout receiving a $2,200 settlement.

The pair returned and asked the man if he wanted to get high, but Galyean reached inside his jacket and pulled out a gun, according to police.

The man said Galyean pointed the gun at his face and demanded money. They began to fight and the victim was shot in the back. The man said Galyean also yelled “I’m going to kill you,” according to police.

The man was treated at Washington Regional medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez, 23, faces the same charges as Galyean. He’s being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. His trial is set for Aug. 16.