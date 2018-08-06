Highway 271 Remains Closed Early Monday After Massive Fire At Recycling Business

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Arkansas Highway 271 remained closed early Monday as crews kept an eye on the smoldering remains of Smurfitt Recycling, part of which was destroyed by a massive fire that started Sunday night.

Smoke was still thick in the area, causing officials to urge caution for drivers nearby, though the highway that stretched along the scene of the fire remained closed.

The remains of a warehouse were still smoking Monday morning after a fire started about 9 p.m. in an area where Smurfitt Recycling stored cardboard and paper bales. The fire quickly spread throughout the warehouse and even to nearby Southern Tire Mart. The property is owned by Altes Sanitation, which leases it to Smurfitt. Altes Sanitation next door did not appear to have any damage.

No injures were reported.

Travis Cooper, Sebastian County emergency manager, says that several area fire crews were called to the scene because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

“Just like rural Sebastian County and other rural counties, we have issues with getting water supply due to the lack of hydrants,” Cooper said. “And so, from the lack of hydrants, we have tanker support that is provided by rural volunteer fire departments coming in and supporting this fire operation.”

While the fire did spread to Southern Tire Mart, Cooper said firefighters were able to contain it quickly, so the business should only have minor damage.