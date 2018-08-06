Lamar Looks To Get Back On Top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMAR (KFSM) - After a magical 2015 campaign that saw Lamar rack up 10 wins, the Warriors have fallen off slightly, picking up just five victories in the two years that followed. Head coach Josh Jones understands that's just part of the process.

"The talent at the 3A level goes up and down. Sometimes you have a lot of talent and you just have some holes. If you can't plug the holes, that's a few wins."

But he's bullish about what 2018 holds for his squad.

"A feel like the overall talent's come up, our numbers have gone up, so hopefully we can fill those gaps and that makes a difference between two or three wins."

That talent starts with quarterback Ike Pelts, who Jones describes as a "young, young junior."

"He's a guy that's matured so much in the off season, and he should have a really great season leading this bunch.



Senior tight end Braydon Grace believes the "brother-like" bond this team shares will bring them far.

"It'll help us play as a unit, as more of one then the last couple years. Just effort and the drive to get better is the only way I see fit."

Junior Jacob Parmenter and senior Jonathan Mayes anchor the running game at running back and fullback, respectively. Mayes thinks there's a simple key to the season ahead.

"Just to win all the games we should. Last couple year's there games we lost that we should've won and we didn't come through, so this year we're trying to win every single game that we can."

The Warriors get their first chance week one at Danville.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video