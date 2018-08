POTEAU (KFSM) — A Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper was involved in a car crash in Poteau, Oklahoma Monday (Aug. 6) night.

According to the Poteau Assistant Police Chief, it was a two car collision involving a OHP unit.

One person has been injured because of the crash, police say the OHP trooper is okay.

The accident took out a stop sign at the Pleasant Valley exit on the Poteau Bypass.

