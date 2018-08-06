× Police: Springdale Man Attacked Woman In Her Home

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a Springdale man accused of attacking a woman in her home while he was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Fayetteville police on Monday (Aug. 6) cited Danny Souvannaraj, 30, for misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and third-degree battery, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

The woman said she woke up about 6:37 a.m. to find Souvannaraj in her house on Maple Street, where he was shirtless.

She said Souvannaraj punched her in the face and threatened to kill her. He also broke her front window, destroyed her door frame and shattered her bathroom mirror, according to police.

Souvannaraj ran off before police arrived, but a nearby construction worker heard the woman screaming and chased after him, later subduing him.

Souvannaraj said he couldn’t breathe when police found him on Rebecca Street.

Souvannaraj said he had ingested the meth and snorted the fentanyl. He also had trouble controlling his muscles, so he was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Police were unable to arrest Souvannaraj because of his “dire medical condition,” said Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

Murphy said police will now seek a felony arrest warrant for first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree terroristic threatening and residential burglary.