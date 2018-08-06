Rogers Firefighters Provide Extra Assistance For Man In Need

ROGERS (KFSM) — Firefighters helped a man get back on his feet and then repaired his mailbox during a medical call Sunday (Aug. 5) afternoon.

The Rogers Fire Department was called around 5:30 p.m. to Lakeside Drive to assist a man who fell while trying to repair his damaged mailbox, according to Chief Tom Jenkins.

After the crews from Ladder 1 and Medic 1 made sure the man was OK, they reset his mailbox and fixed it for him.

“This is a shining example of the commitment our firefighters have to the community,” Jenkins said.

“They strive to serve not only during life-threatening emergencies, but also lend a hand to make Rogers a great place to live.”