Rogers Woman Gets Probation For Adoption Scam

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers woman received eight years probation Monday (Aug. 6) for defrauding a couple who planned to adopt her child once she gave birth.

Bing Domnick, 20, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to defrauding a prospective adoptive parent.

Judge Robin Green also ordered Domnick to spend 120 days in jail and pay $21,000 in restitution.

Domnick was arrested last summer after the couple claimed she defrauded them of $17,000 in living expanses and legal fees. They claimed Domnick never intended to put her child up for adoption, according to court documents.

In December 2016, the couple was set up with Domnick through an attorney who specializes in adoptions. The parties first spoke via Skype and tentatively agreed to start the adoption process.

Both parties later signed an adoption agreement that included relinquishment and termination of parental rights and set up a payment system for Domnick, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Domnick had up to 10 days after she signed the agreement or 10 days after the child’s birth to change her decision, according to the affidavit.

Between December and March, the couple said they spent roughly $7,000 supporting Domnick. Bank records show Domnick spent the money on everything from pre-natal car to car payments and personal items.

The couple spent about $7,000 for the attorney’s retainer fee and another $3,000 on a translator for Domnick, according to the affidavit.

The couple said they were concerned Domnick was backing out of the adoption process due to several social media posts. She also rarely returned the couple’s phone calls and texts.

In February, the couple discovered a gender reveal party posted to Facebook by Domnick and the child’s father.

The event was later live-streamed over Facebook. A March 3, 2017, post displayed a crib that had been built for the child.

Eventually the couple reached Domnick, who said she still wanted to go through the adoption process, according to the affidavit.

However, the couple didn’t find out about the child’s birth until they saw an April 1 tweet that Domnick was in labor. The couple said Domnick was supposed to alert them or their attorney if she went into labor, according to the affidavit.

After the child was born, the couple discovered a Facebook page set up under the child’s name with pictures of Domnick and the baby.

On April 5, the couple learned Domnick had officially withdrawn her consent for the adoption.

When contacted by police in August 2017, Domnick said she had changed her mind about giving up her child for adoption.

She said she was unsure if she needed to refund any of the couple’s money because no one told her to, according to the affidavit.