Several NWA Cities Among Top 20 Safest Cities In Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) – SafeWise, an online safety resource for consumers has released a list of the 20 safest cities in Arkansas, and several cities in our area are among the safest in the state.

Greenbrier in central Arkansas topped the list, with Cave Springs ranking the highest in our area at number four.

Little Flock, Gravette, Lowell, Bentonville, Johnson, Gentry, Elkins, and Bella Vista all made the list as well.

SafeWise identified the 20 safest cities in Arkansas by reviewing 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data, according to their website. SafeWise evaluates the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city. To compensate population size SafeWise calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city.

