Sewer Work To Close Lanes On North Thompson Street In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Three lanes of North Thompson Street in Springdale will be closed starting today (Aug. 6).

Springdale Water Utilities will perform maintenance on the sanitary sewer system in the roadway of North Thompson Street (U.S. 71 Business) between West Allen Avenue and West Johnson Avenue near downtown.

Traffic will be diverted from just north of Emma Avenue to just north of Maple Avenue into one lane each way. Excavation will occur under the center lane of the roadway.

The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday (Aug. 10).

Allow extra time for travel due to traffic backup and delays.

More information is available through Springdale Water Utilities at (479) 751-5751.