120th Tontitown Grape Festival Underway

TONTITOWN (KFSM) – Despite the rain, the 120th Tontitown Grape Festival kicked off Tuesday (Aug. 7).

“We have live music, live entertainment every night. Free admission, free entertainment, obviously the carnival, the food and so that will be going on and keeping the weather away,” Chris Martini said.

Tonight is the first night people could come stomp grapes that were grown on a farm in Tontitown.

“It`s a fun thing. I don`t think they feel pain,” Chris Ranalli said.

Chris Ranalli’s family farm, Ranalli Farms not only provides grapes for the grape stomp but they have been selling grapes at the festival since the mid 1970`s.

“We were always in the grape business and there were a lot of farmers who got out of grape growing and we just kind of fell in place that we were next in line,” he said.

Ranalli said he`s happy to have his grandson by his side helping him prepare for this year`s gape festival.

“It`s wonderful, I`m hoping they`ll carry on the tradition,” he said.

You can buy grapes from Ranalli Farms at the festival from now until Saturday.

The Tontitown Grape Festival's famous spaghetti dinners don't start until Thursday (Aug. 8).

Adult tickets are $12 and children's tickets are $6 at the door.

For a look at the full schedule click here.