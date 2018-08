Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experts are warning about a dangerous new diet trend called, the Carnivore Diet.

It's exactly what it sounds like, an all-meat diet.

No greens, fruits, grains or pretty much anything else.

It's a growing trend after following keto or paleo diets.

Nutritionists said it's concerning, because you miss out on a lot of nutrients by only eating meat.

They warn it could have long-term health effects.