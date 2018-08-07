At Least 8 People Hurt, 3 Animals Killed By Large Hail At Colorado Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- At least eight people were hospitalized after being hit by large hail at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

The zoo said that one duck and two vultures were killed in the storm, according to KDVR.

Authorities said that the victims were being treated for traumatic injuries caused by the powerful hailstorm, but officials have not released the victims' conditions.

All guests from the zoo are being transported via public transit to the Cheyenne Mountain High School because the parking lot is full of vehicles that officials have deemed too damaged to drive.

#cheyennemountainzoo an idea of some of damage to vehicles at the zoo today. pic.twitter.com/fFWHFEjQcG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018