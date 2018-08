Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The 114th annual Benton County Fair began Tuesday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Admission into the fairgrounds is free, but you do have to pay for certain activities like riding rides. The carnival opens at 5 p.m.

Activities at the fair include livestock show, a pageant and a talent show.

