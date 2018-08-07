× Couple Escapes Mobile Home As It Catches Fire In Gravette

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — An elderly couple escaped from their mobile home after it caught fire Tuesday in Gravette.

The home is located on Fort Smith Street about a block from Arkansas 59 in Gravette. Firefighters said they responded to the home about 10:55 a.m.

The occupants of the home, an elderly couple, were asleep in the living room at the time of the fire, firefighters said. They managed to escape out the back door and were uninjured.

Firefighters said it didn’t appear that lightning caused the fire, despite rain showers moving through the area. However, the exact cause has not been determined.

Members of the American Red Cross were on hand during the fire to assist the couple and help them find a place to stay and helping them with their medication, which they lost in the fire.

The home is a total loss.