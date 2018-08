MENA (KFSM) — A building in downtown Mena is a total loss following a fire Tuesday (Aug. 7).

Residents in Mena reported heavy smoke at the Sanders Moving and Storage Co. building on Dequeen Street Tuesday afternoon.

Mena Fire Chief Steve Egger says four local departments responded to the fire.

Some firefighters at the scene had minor heat related injures, but are okay.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.