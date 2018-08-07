Family Lose Everything In Bentonville Apartment Fire

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A family with five kids claims they lost everything in an apartment fire in Bentonville Tuesday (Aug. 7) morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. in the Ashton Heights Apartments, 1002 SE Finch Lane in Bentonville.

Lydia Gibson, mother of five, told 5NEWS she was in the bathroom with her five-day-old daughter when she heard the fire alarm.

Gibson says she saw flames and started panicking to make sure she had accounted for all five of her children.

“I looked down the hall at my youngest kids bedroom and it was engulfed in flames so I just ran back and grabbed my daughter and I started screaming for all the kids to get out of the house, making sure I accounted for all of them.”, Lydia Gibson told 5NEWS.

Thanks to the her quick action, the family made it out safe.

The father was out-of-town when the fire sparked, but came home as soon as he heard what happened.

Investigators are still unsure how the fire started.