× Fayetteville Man Sentenced For Role In Drug Ring

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man who admitted to his role in a local drug ring was sentenced Monday (Aug. 6) to time served and fined $650.

Brian Ivy, 45, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Ivy, who had been held without bond since March at the Washington County Detention Center, will also serve one year of supervised release.

Prosecutor’s dismissed an additional charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine as part of his plea agreement.

Ivy was one of 10 people arrested last spring as part of a year-long investigation by the FBI into methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin trafficking in Benton and Washington counties, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Investigators intercepted text messages and phone calls Ivy sent to two other suspects — Derrick Nicholson and LaQueecha Nicholson — regarding drug transactions.

Derrick Nicholson, 49, and LaQueecha Nicholson, 41, have both plead guilty to drug charges.

LaQueecha Nicholson has a hearing set for Sept. 14 in Fayetteville, while one hasn’t been set for Derrick Nicholson.