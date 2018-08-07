Four Bentonville Band Students To Perform In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Four members of the Bentonville High School marching band will be among 185 students and 40 color guard members performing in a special band for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The four Bentonville members will be part of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band at the 92nd annual parade, which kicks off at Central Park on Nov. 22. Seniors Allie Abide, Kayton Little and Ariel Trimble will take part, as well as junior Samantha Petch.

In addition to the Macy’s parade, the Bentonville Pride Marching Band will also compete in the Bands of America Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis in November. The band will perform its 2018 season show, “Modern Marie,” with its more than 225 members.

The band will debut the show, which illustrates a twist on the story of Marie Antoinette, in segments starting with the school’s home opener football game Aug. 25. The band will perform the full show at the inaugural Bentonville Marching Invitational on Oct. 6 at Tiger Stadium.