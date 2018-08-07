Officials Warn Of Hepatitis A Exposure In Northeast Arkansas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — Health officials say anyone who ate at a northeast Arkansas Little Caesar’s Pizza should get a hepatitis A vaccination after an employee tested positive for the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health said Tuesday that anyone who visited the Little Caesar’s in Paragould between July 19 and Aug. 2 should seek vaccination and are encouraging all Greene County residents ages 19 to 60 get vaccinated. The department will have free vaccination clinics during the next two weeks.

The health department said that the incident at the restaurant brings to 80 hepatitis A cases in the area since February, including one death.

Hepatitis A is contracted by ingesting a tiny amount of fecal matter, is contagious and can be fatal, but is treatable. Symptoms include fever, nausea and jaundice.