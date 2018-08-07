× Oklahoma Driver’s License, Tag System Down Again Statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — A hardware problem once again has knocked Oklahoma’s driver’s license system offline.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety’s news release, a computer hardware problem caused to the system to go down at sites statewide Tuesday morning. Department of Public Safety offices and all tag agencies can’t process driver’s licenses or photo identification card requests.

The department is said to be working with OMES and the hardware’s vendor to fix the problem.

“It is currently unknown how long this process will take,” the news release said.

The department said it would provide updates on its website at www.ok.gov/dps and through social media via the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

The system went down last week after thunderstorms the previous Sunday (July 29) caused damage to the hardware. The system was restored a few days later.