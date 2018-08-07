× Razorbacks Lose Deion Malone For Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas has completed just four practices in the 2018 preseason but have already been dealt two big blows to their offensive line.

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris announced on Tuesday that senior Deion Malone has been lost to the season after he underwent knee surgery on Monday. Morris did not specify as to what the injury was.

Malone was a highly touted junior college transfer who joined the Razorbacks in 2016 but redshirted that season and then did not appear in a game last season as a junior.

After spending some time on the defensive line, Malone had moved back to the offensive side of the ball prior to the injury.

Arkansas had already lost Colton Jackson for at least the first half of the season as he underwent back surgery prior to fall practice starting.