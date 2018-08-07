Rezoning Proposal In Rogers Has Neighboring Residents Upset

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Residents in West Rogers are upset over a proposal to rezone a neighboring plot of land to build an apartment complex along Dodson Road.

During a planning commission meeting Tuesday (Aug. 7), commissioners approved rezoning the 20 acres from agriculture to residential multi-family. City councilors are expected to take up the matter at their meeting next Tuesday (Aug. 14).

Rita Smith, who lives behind where the complex could be built, along with a few neighbors, showed up to the meeting to voice her displeasure with the rezoning move.

"We just want something that's more compatible with what we've got, and a 240 unit apartment complex is not it," Smith said.

Bill Watkins, a local attorney, represents the developers behind the project.

"That's really where the growth areas are in Rogers," Watkins said. "Push back is there, but it's understandable."

If approved, the complex would sit along Dodson Road, across the street from a subdivision, which is causing concerns over traffic for nearby residents. They point to the busy intersection of Dodson and West Stoney Brook as an example.

"Adding 400 vehicles per day, it's going to gridlock," Smith said.

According to city engineers, Dodson Road will eventually become an arterial road and expanded to five lanes to alleviate congestion. Other changes to Dodson road would hinge on the outcome of a special election Tuesday (Aug. 14) to renew a 1 percent sales tax. Future road repairs would get a chuck of the bond money the tax would fund.

Watkins said this property will help dozens who move into Northwest Arkansas daily.

"They may not know where or be able to buy a house right when they get here," Watkins said. "These people have good jobs, they're paying full market rate for an apartment, so there's a demand for that type of development."

Smith said she would instead like to see commercial development, similar to the Arvest Bank data center, which sits right next to the land in question.

"Any kind of business, like the data center," Smith said. "Because they do things during the day while we're at work, they don't bother anybody and they don't create a lot of noise."