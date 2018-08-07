× Storms Expected Tuesday Afternoon And Overnight

A front has parked itself over Arkansas and Oklahoma, supplying us with several rounds for showers and storms by week’s end. With increased moisture and cloud coverage, highs will barely make it over 90 degrees in the River Valley, and most likely stay in the 80s in Northwest Arkansas.

The best times to see storms will be:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: NOW-6PM

RIVER VALLEY: NOW-8PM

Things should quiet down in the first half of the night, however another round of showers and storms is expected to fire after midnight. Southerly winds hitting the boundary that is sitting over us will help to create these during the middle of the night. Most will be concentrated in the Boston Mountains.

Futurecast: 5PM

Futurecast: 1AM (Wednesday)

Our severe threat remains low (Level 1 out of 5), but a few storms will have the capability of producing some hail and gusty winds.

Rain chances last for the next 7 days. The best times to rain will be Wednesday and Thursday, with quieter weather expected going into the weekend. However, we can't rule out the isolated chance for a pop-up shower or storm.

-Matt